A 40-year-old Fredericton woman has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a prohibited weapon as part of an ongoing joint-force investigation into outlaw motorcycle gang activities, say RCMP.

Marie Antonette Bugay is a "known associate" of Robin Moulton, who was arrested in Fredericton last week on similar charges and has been identified by police as being a full-patch member of the Hells Angels MC Nomads New Brunswick chapter, said Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

Bugay was initially arrested on Aug. 24 during the execution of a search warrant at a home on Aberdeen Street, which led to the discovery of a quantity of what is believed to be cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a Taser, Rogers-Marsh announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Bugay was released but arrested again on Tuesday morning when police say they also seized a large quantity of money.

She appeared in Fredericton court on Tuesday and is being held in custody until her next court appearance on Sept. 1 at 10 a.m.

Robin Moulton, 48, of Fredericton was arrested on Aug. 22 around 7:20 a.m. while driving on the Trans-Canada Highway near Woodstock. (CBC)

Moulton, who has been in custody since his arrest on Aug. 22, is scheduled to appear in Saint John court this week on charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm — a 9 mm Beretta — without a licence.

This RCMP-led operation also involves the Canadian Border Services Agency, Saint John Police Force, Fredericton Police Force, Kennebecasis Regional Police Force and Edmundston Police.

"New Brunswick's law enforcement community is working together to specifically target outlaw motorcycle gangs in our province," Rogers-Marsh said.

"This arrest is a reflection of our collaborative efforts to disrupt and dismantle organized crime groups who are harming our communities with illegal activities."