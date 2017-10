A 18-year-old man from Rusagonis has died after his motorcycle collided with a deer on a dirt road near Fredericton on Tuesday night.

Oromocto RCMP were called to Sunpoke Road in Rusagonis, about 20 kilometres south of the capital city, at around 9 p.m., Cpl. Richard Cormier said in a statement Wednesday.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries, Cormier said.

The victim was the only person on the motorcycle, he said.

An investigation into the fatal crash continues.