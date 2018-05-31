50-year-old man killed in Route 17 car crash near Robinsonville

A 50-year-old Quebec man is dead following a motor-vehicle crash on Route 17 near Robinsonville on Wednesday afternoon.

Cpl. François Côté, who is with the Campbellton RCMP detachment, said the crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. and involved a car and a transport truck.

Part of Route 17 near Robinsonville, a community southwest of Campbellton, was closed for several hours but has since been reopened.

Côté said the driver died at the scene, while the driver of the transport truck and its three passengers were sent to the Campbellton Regional Hospital with injuries.

"The occupants from the transport truck were shocked," he said.

When the crash occurred, the driver of the Honda Civic was alone in the vehicle.

The car was heading southbound on the road, while the transport truck was heading northbound.

"They would've crossed paths at some point," he said.

Cause still unknown

RCMP still don't know what caused the crash.

"The reconstructionist from the RCMP was called to attend the scene to determine what happened," he said.

"An autopsy has also been ordered for the driver of the vehicle to determine if the collision was caused by health reasons."

The autopsy is expected to take place on Thursday, he said.

Police officers remained on scene until at least 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"The transport truck ended up in the ditch as a result of the collision, so that would've been quite an operation to take that truck out of there," he said.