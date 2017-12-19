Dalhousie council has voted to exclude a councillor from meetings until he apologizes for actions the town says were "belittling" and "humiliating" to other employees.
There were none of the expected fireworks at Monday night's meeting in Dalhousie, with Coun. Mickey Maloney noticeably absent for the first time in recent weeks.
Last week, Maloney was thrown out of council after a heated argument with Mayor Normand Pelletier, where the town councillor shouted profanities before leaving his seat.
It was the second time the mayor had ejected Maloney from council.
But on Monday, in a show of support for the mayor, council voted unanimously to restrict Maloney from any further meetings until the matter is resolved.
''Councillors couldn't take any more,'' said Deputy Mayor Gail Fearon.
''He uses foul language, he's very aggressive with the staff.''
Town takes its case to public
Following last week's explosive meeting, the town made issued a three-page news release to back up the suspension of Maloney.
The release accused the councillor of "bullying tactics" and of regularly taking to social media to ridicule and insult members of council who don't agree with his views.
It said that although his "heart was in the right place," the town tried to tell him on numerous occasions he "needed to dial it down a bit."
''It kind of got out of hand," Pelletier said. "We felt it was inappropriate and it had to stop."
Pelletier said Maloney will be welcomed back to meetings but only once he apologizes publicly.
Meanwhile Maloney, who had previously stated it was against the law for the mayor to throw him out of council, has enlisted the help of Harold Doherty, a lawyer based out of Fredericton.
When contacted by phone, Maloney did not want to respond to questions directly.
