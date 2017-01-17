The new owners of a former Saint John motel are giving away the cabins on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tiny units at the former Balmoral Court Motel are believed to have been built in the 1930s. Many have kitchenettes.

Calvin O'Neill, who grew up in the home next door to the motel, bought the business directly from the New Brunswick government after the previous owners defaulted on the property taxes.

The units are dated, and many have kitchenettes (Connell Smith)

O'Neill's father, John, showed CBC News through the property, saying the family's only interest is the home, which stands adjacent to theirs, fronting the motel business on Manawagonish Road.

Removing the cabins, he says, would be the responsibility of the people who want them.

"They serve no purpose to me, I have no interest in them in any way, shape or form," said O'Neill.

"I could demolish them but if they can be re-purposed then, perfect. Let's do it."

A visit to one of the cabins requires a portable screwdriver and several minutes to remove plywood sheathing placed over the doors and windows to prevent break ins.

The interiors are dated, and some need work.

Peeling paint, pictures on the wall and the rotary dial phone in one unit show how long it has been since it was used by tourists.

The cabins are still furnished with dated objects and fixtures. (Connell Smith)

The provincial licence posted beside the door is dated 2007.

O'Neill said people stopping in have identified several possible uses for the units:

"Fishing cabins or play houses for kids, storage units on a piece of property that somebody owns, cabin on a lake," said O'Neill.

"It's more or less whatever people can think of, if they see a purpose for it and it's viable, there's 10 of them."