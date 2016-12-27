Not everything is a popularity contest, but these videos provide an interesting look back at the year now coming to an end in New Brunswick.

'You ruined my f-----g life,' victim Mike Burden lashes out at drunk driver in court

A December sentencing hearing in Fredericton saw the victim led out of court, swearing profusely after throwing his hat at the convicted drunk driver who ran into him and caused him to lose a leg below the knee.

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: Accident victim wants stiffer sentences for drunk drivers0:36

Fredericton bus driver helping senior 'blows up' on social media

Michael Dubee helping a senior woman reach her apartment after she got off a bus generated an outpouring of praise from people in the city.

A Fredericton bus driver's kindness1:32

Fort McMurray workers reunited with loved ones in N.B.

There were tears of joy and warm embraces at airports across New Brunswick in May as families reunited with members who had escaped the Fort McMurray wildfire.​

Fort McMurray arrivals at Saint John Airport Families are reunited as passengers from Fort McMurray arrive at Saint John Airport. www.cbc.ca/1.3568209 Posted by CBC New Brunswick on Thursday, May 5, 2016

Mush, mush! Double double!

In February, Allyson Mitton took her two border collies, Shift and Braya, for a run through a snowstorm in Sussex.

Border collie dogsled at Tim Hortons drivethru0:58

The end of #fredlock2016

​After a protracted summer of irritation for Fredericton drivers, the Regent Street overpass opened at last.

