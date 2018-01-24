A man from Morrisdale, near Grand Bay-Westfield, is blaming the improper engineering of a culvert for flooding his home twice, and he wants the province to fix it and pay for the damage.

Terry Howe said he's lived in Morrisdale 50 years, and they were all dry until a little more than two years ago, when heavy rain plugged the culvert at the edge of his property with debris.

The next storm, he said, the culvert flooded, and the same thing happened Tuesday night.

"The weather's changed, we're getting a lot more rain and it's got to be be fixed," said Howe. He thinks the culvert is far too small for the amount of water rushing through it during intense weather.

"The problem's got to be fixed."

On Tuesday night, water spilled over Route 102 and damaged his home. (Submitted by: Terry Howe)

On Tuesday night, Howe said the water came up over the road and into his home. After he phoned the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure, he said, crews came out to keep an eye on it.

On Wednesday morning, a backhoe was fixing some of the damage caused by a washout on the road across the street from his home.

Howe said this latest storm resulted in more damage from the original flood.

"I'll probably have to replace the insulation," he said. "I'd already taken the wallboard off from the last time."

Since he doesn't live in an area that typically floods, he doesn't have flood insurance. Howe thinks that because the damage was done as a result of a provincial culvert, the government should pay for it.

"It's not the insurance company's fault that we had the flood, it's the culvert that we have over there that's not taking the water that it's supposed to take," he said. "As far as I'm concerned, it's the government's fault."

Howe says that after the first flood, he had to remove his wallboard. This time, he thinks he'll have to replace insulation wants the government to look after it. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

A Transportation Department spokesperson said the culvert originally backed up in 2015, when a headwall detached and blocked the flow of water. Jeremy Trevors said the headwall was removed and the culvert has performed well since then.

"We suspect the backup of water last night was due to a blockage in the culvert," Trevors said. Tuesday's blockage, he said, gave way on its own, allowing water to flow freely again.

Trevors also noted there were no issues at the location when a lot of rain fell on Jan. 12 and 13 this year.