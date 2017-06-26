Convicted murderer Devin Morningstar, one of three young people charged in the brutal killing of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie in Moncton, has lost an attempt to have his conviction overturned.

On Monday, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal decided against overturning Morningstar's conviction on first-degree murder.

Firefighters found Wylie's body in a burned-out Moncton tri-plex in December 2015. Morningstar's two-week trial last year painted a graphic picture of Wylie's violent death.

After 21 hours of deliberation in November 2016, a jury found Morningstar, 19, guilty of murder and committing arson with disregard for human life.

Morningstar is serving a life sentence at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, with no chance of parole for 25 years.

An amended notice of appeal filed with the Court of Appeal in Fredericton said the trial judge, Justice John Walsh, made errors in his instructions to the jury about manslaughter and first-degree murder and in failing to allow a defence of duress.

Two other people have also been charged in Wylie's death.

Tyler Noel pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder and arson and will be sentenced in July. Marissa Shephard is charged with first-degree murder and arson. No trial date for her has been set.