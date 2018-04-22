Nature Conservancy acquires more forest, wetland in southeastern N.B.

The Nature Conservancy of Canada has acquired more land in southeast New Brunswick as part of its plan to conserve wilderness habitat and maintain what it considers a vital wildlife corridor.

The two parcels of forest and salt marsh total 131.5 hectares, including of 79.5 hectares of wetlands and forest in Halls Hill, near Sackville, N.B.

The conservancy said it's an important addition to its existing conservation areas on the Chignecto Isthmus, the narrow stretch of land between New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The Chignecto Isthmus, about 25 kilometres across at its narrowest point, provides the only land connection between wildlife populations in Nova Scotia and those in the rest of North America.

To date, the organization has conserved 1,385 hectares of the Chignecto Isthmus on both sides of the border.

"We are very pleased to be able to protect this wilderness for the benefit of wildlife and for the enjoyment of residents and visitors," said Paula Noel, NCC's New Brunswick program director.

The new land is located between the federally protected Tintamarre National Wildlife Area in New Brunswick and the provincially protected Chignecto Isthmus Wilderness Area in Nova Scotia.

In addition to the Halls Hill property, NCC purchased 52 hectares of coastal property in nearby Shemogue, N.B.

This coastline at Comeau Point provides habitat for many species of shorebirds and migratory birds.