The New Brunswick government has announced the results of the annual moose draw for residents of the province.

More than 60,000 people applied for the 4,635 licences available for this year's hunt.

Hunters can check the draw results by calling 1-800-459-3729 or going to the Department of Energy and Resource Development website, the government said in a news release Tuesday.

They must have their outdoors card number when they check.

"The annual moose hunt is a tradition in New Brunswick and I congratulate this year's successful applicants," Energy and Resource Development Minister Rick Doucet said in the release.

The hunt runs from Sept. 26 to Sept. 30, and licences can be purchased starting Tuesday, July 4.





