The Shediac Fire Department is concerned about a spike in collisions with moose between Dieppe and Shediac.

"During the last seven or eight weeks we've been averaging approximately one vehicle-versus-moose collision per week, so we've been seeing that it's been quite a bit of an increase compared to previous years," said Julien Boudreau, captain of the Shediac Fire Department.

In a typical season, Boudreau said the department deals with a couple of moose collisions.

"We've been seeing a high volume of moose collisions on Highway 15 between mile marker 20 and 31, which would be between the Highway 2 intersection with Highway 15, and also the Highway 11 intersection with Highway 15, so on that stretch we've been seeing an increase," Boudreau said.

Shediac Fire Department posted a warning on its Facebook page for drivers to slow down and exercise caution after an increased number of moose collisions between mile markers 20 and 31 on Highway 15. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Boudreau said the accidents have had varying outcomes, often depending on the size of the vehicle that hits the moose.

"We've had accidents with no injuries to accidents with very severe injuries and the same thing with damage," Boudreau said. "We've had tractor-trailers hit moose, which caused minimal damage, and small vehicles that the vehicles were completely destroyed."

Warning posted

The fire department posted a warning on its Facebook site.

New Brunswick's Department of Energy and Resource Development says about 400 moose are struck a year, along 16,000 kilometres of public roads.

Shediac Fire Deparment captain Julien Boudreau says the department responded to about one collision a week between a moose and a vehicle collision this spring, when normally there are only about two collisions an entire season. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

In an email statement Anne Bull, a spokesperson with the department, said this means a moose collision can happen anywhere at any time.

Collisions are more prevalent in May and June, when cows give birth and push away last year's calves out on their own for the first time.

"Those animals tend to wander," Bull said.

Boudreau said he's not sure what's causing the high number of accidents this year.

"We don't know if it's caused by just an increase in number of animals or just a coincidence that people are hitting them more often this year compared to previous years." he said.

But motorists like Reena Leger of Shediac are concerned.

"We slow down and watch ... oh, especially at night." she said.

Ron LeBlanc said he obeys the rules of the road and especially the speed limit.

"I get passed all the time by guys going like crazy," he said.

​Boudreau said most of the collisions have occurred between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

"Even though the road conditions are nice and we would normally go 110 kilometres an hour on that road — that's with perfect conditions," Boudreau said.

With moose travelling in and around roads we'd recommend even slower than the speed limit there."