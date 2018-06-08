Deadly time of year for moose-vehicle collisions, biologist warns

About 400 drivers collide with moose in New Brunswick each year, and this time of year is when many of those accidents occur, according to a provincial biologist.

Dwayne Sabine says motorists need to be extra vigilant because female moose are giving birth to their new calves and sending last year's calves off on their own for the first time.

That means lots of yearlings are wandering around with no mother to follow, and they may end up on the highways and roads, said Sabine, a large animal biologist with the provincial Department of Energy and Resource Development.

"It's not that they're particularly attracted to the highways," he said. "It's just basic statistics." The more animals moving around, the more likely they are to cross a highway.

Dawn and dusk are the most dangerous times of day because moose, like deer and bears, are so-called crepuscular wildlife, meaning they are active primarily during twilight, said Sabine.

It's also when visibility is reduced and the animals are more difficult to see.

Moose are not drawn to headlights, but they are lured by the vegetation that tends to pop up along roadways sooner than it does in shaded wooded areas, he said.

Residual road salt can also entice them because it provides vital micronutrients.

Dwayne Sabine, a wildlife biologist, said wildlife fencing is 'extremely effective,' but some animals can still get through.

Wildlife fencing the Department of Transportation has installed along stretches of highway has been "extremely effective" in preventing moose-vehicle collisions, Sabine said.

The fencing can, however, get damaged by falling trees or frost heaving, enabling animals to get through, he said.

Moose can also sometimes wander around the end of the fencing and wind up between the fence and highway.

In such cases, the public or law enforcement officials will often contact his department, and staff will try to move the animal to one of the egress points, he said, noting there are one-way gates about every kilometre along the fencing.

You just have to be constantly aware. - Dwayne Sabine, large animal biologist

But the fencing simply can't be installed everywhere, said Sabine.

New Brunswick has up to 20,000 kilometres of public roads, the fencing is "fairly pricey," and some road conditions or land-use conditions restrict the use of fencing.

"A moose or a deer or a bear can wander onto the roadside really anywhere in the province on any road," said Sabine.

"It may be a slightly higher likelihood in some areas than others, but it can happen anywhere so you just have to be constantly aware of that fact and drive with that in mind."

Moose can weigh up to 1,100 pounds and pose a significant risk of injury or death during a collision because they tend to crash into the passenger area of vehicles.

The Department of Transportation has improved moose signage and brush cutting in a bid to prevent and reduce moose-vehicle collisions.

Precautions the department recommends for drivers include:

Scanning both sides of the roadway for moose and other wildlife.

Slowing down when visibility is reduced.

Using high beams whenever possible at night.

Avoiding distractions.

Wearing a seatbelt.

If a large animal appears on the road, brake firmly and try to avoid swerving.

If stopping the vehicle isn't possible, consider swerving around the animal, leaving plenty of space because moose are unpredictable and may run in any direction if frightened.

Do not exit the vehicle.