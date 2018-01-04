Some animals at the Moncton Zoo don't mind a good snowfall, but others aren't really built for New Brunswick winters, with or without so-called weather bombs.

Bernard Gallant, interim manager of the Moncton Zoo, said there are protocols in place for most every weather event.

Many of the animals are taken inside at night and housed in warm, large rooms, along with their food and some toys for entertainment.

A zebra's coat isn't thick enough to protect against cold temperatures. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images)

"We go inside the enclosure before the animals are there, of course, and we snowblow around the fence and the snow on the inside," he said Thursday as heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pellets brought parts of New Brunswick to a standstill.

Some animals can withstand the winter weather and some can't, Gallant said.

Zebras coat aren't for winter

Zebras, for instance, do not cope well in snow and need to be kept inside for the most part.

Unlike horses, which have thicker winter coats, zebras are vulnerable in winter.

"They'll run and play in the snow [but] they don't really have that thick a coat," Gallant said.

The Houdini tiger

Tigers, on the other hand, acclimate well to winters in the province. The zoo even has a Houdini tiger, named because of its escapades in snow.

Tigers seem to love the snow, according to Bernard Gallant, manager at the Moncton Zoo. (Jessica Doria-Brown/CBC)

The tiger was taking advantage of snow piled against a fence by the cleaning crew, allowing for an easy escape over the top.

"When a snow storm hit, all of a sudden, we would find him in an enclosure he wasn't supposed to be in," Gallant said.

Every year, he said, he learns something new about operating a zoo in the winter.