Nuns aren't exactly common across New Brunswick, not the way they once were, but more than 60 nuns live in Moncton, and many don't fit the stereotype of their vocation.

Celine Belliveau of the Soeurs Notre-Dame-du-Sacré-Coeur in Moncton has the reputation of being the city's youngest nun, at 44.

She decided to become a nun when she was 21 and attending university. She wasn't sure at first that a convent was for her, but she felt a calling, she said.

"It's really just a step-by-step thing," Belliveau said. "It was for me anyway.

"It's just the things that — the way the sisters would live like they live in community. I would see that they were happy with that life. ... I felt that it might be something I could be happy in."

At first Belliveau didn't talk much to family members about her decision, but they were supportive.

"I think that most people who knew me weren't really surprised and they just wanted me to be, to feel free, to go see, and they just wanted me to be happy."

Role has evolved

Belliveau said the role of nuns has changed a lot over the past 50 years. Her community of nuns used to be made up of teachers who taught at the same school.

"As younger sisters, we have a very different life in the sense that we don't have those big institutions anymore," she said. "But we all work in different places."

Belliveau is a social worker, a job that puts her in contact with many people who don't share her values. It hasn't affected her work, she said.

"In the counselling process, it doesn't really matter what I believe in," she said. "I'm just there to let them be able to find their own way."

Fewer women join order

Religious participation in Canada has fallen in the past few decades. According to a Pew Forum survey, Canadians who consider themselves religiously unaffiliated rose to 24 per cent from four per cent from 1971 and 2011.

Fewer women are interested in joining a convent, a decline that used to worry Belliveau.

"I would like it if there were other people that would come, but in another sense I'm not going to worry myself too much over that," she said.

"Religious life is going to change, that's for sure, but I don't know what it's going to look like."