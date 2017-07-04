Foul play is no longer suspected in the death of a woman whose body was discovered in a Moncton motel over the long weekend, say RCMP.

But the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of the 21-year-old woman found in a room at the Elmwood Motel on July 1 continues, said Sgt. Chantal Farrah.

Police had previously deemed the woman's death "suspicious."​​

"As with any sudden death investigation, we take our investigations very seriously, and we began working on the premise that foul play was possibly involved," said Farrah.

"This included obtaining search warrants and conducting searches."

Codiac Regional RCMP officers and members of the forensic identification team finished processing the scene at 401 Elmwood Dr., and interviewing people about the time leading up to the discovery of the woman's body, said Farrah.

"Based on the evidence and the information gathered … investigators [have] now determined that foul play was most likely not involved," she said.

Awaiting autopsy results

An autopsy was performed in Saint John on Monday to "hopefully determine how and why this young woman died," said Farrah.

Police are now awaiting those results, which could take up to several weeks, she said.

The woman's name has not been released.

"We are following up and speaking with people who knew the deceased or who may have information that can assist with the investigation."

Documents related to the police searches have been sealed by a judge, according to Moncton court staff.

Police responded to a complaint that a woman had been found unconscious at the motel on Canada Day, around 3:40 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.