A Moncton woman charged with possession of child pornography pleaded not guilty Friday and will stand trial in October.

Cindy Lynn Noel, 26, was charged in February, about eight months after a nationwide investigation into child sexual exploitation led police in Ottawa to alert New Brunswick RCMP to images of child sexual abuse being made available online.

The RCMP executed a search warrant at a Main Street home and seized electronic items before arresting Noel, who was later released on conditions.

Noel was clad in black as she stood in provincial court Friday to enter the plea. She will return Oct. 20 for trial in front of Judge Paul Duffie.

The trial is expected to last a full day.

Maximum sentences for possession of child pornography range from two years less a day in jail for a summary conviction to 10 years in prison when it's treated as an indictable offence.