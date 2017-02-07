A 26-year-old Moncton woman is facing a possession of child pornography charge in connection with an ongoing internet child exploitation investigation.

New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating in May after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Co-ordination Centre in Ottawa about images of child sexual abuse being made available online, Const. Sylvette Hebert said in a statement.

Police carried out a search warrant at a residence on Main Street on June 9, and seized electronic items, said Hebert.

The woman was arrested and later released on conditions.



She appeared in Moncton provincial court on Feb. 3 and is scheduled to return to court on March 17.