(Gabrielle Fahmy)

A 40-year old woman is facing three charges in connection with an armed robbery at a Moncton gas station on Wednesday.

The robbery took place at approximately 7:40 p.m when police say a woman entered the Esso gas station on Mountain Road, demanded money and then fled on foot.

Police quickly located a female suspect nearby and took her into custody.

A woman appeared in provincial court in Moncton on Thursday facing charges of attempted armed robbery, disguise with intent to commit a crime, and resisting arrest.

She has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 23.