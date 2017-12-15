The Moncton Wildcats are hoping to score their second Memorial Cup in club history, the organization announced.

The club made public its intention to bid for the 2019 national major junior hockey championship Friday to meet the league's deadline.

The annual tournament features the champions of the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League as well as the host team.

Moncton hosted its first Memorial Cup in 2006, becoming the first New Brunswick franchise to do so.

Moncton Wildcats file intent to host the 2019 Mastercard Memorial Cup!!!https://t.co/FFYRrVYksv#Moncton2019 — @monctonwildcats

"In 2006, the Moncton Wildcats were proud to have been trusted by the QMJHL as the host for the most prestigious Canadian Hockey League event, the Mastercard Memorial Cup," team president Robert K. Irving said.during the announcement.

"Our entire community celebrated that historic national championship. The Moncton Wildcats want to host this world-class event again in 2019."

If the Wildcats win the bid to host the 2019 Memorial Cup, it will be the second time hosting the junior league championship. (Moncton Wildcats/Twitter)

Proven record

The tournament would be played at the new Downtown Events Centre, which is under construction.

Irving said a "full community celebration" will be planned. Legacy projects would also be developed to support amateur hockey in the province.

Moncton Mayor Dawn Arnold said the city has a proven track record for entertainment and outdoor community activities.

"Moncton has proven time and time again that we are the entertainment capital of Atlantic Canada," she said.

"The Memorial Cup will add to the already long list of national and international that have been hosted in Moncton and we look forward to a successful bid for 2019."

Next May, the Regina Pats will host the 100th Memorial Cup, a national event that involves competitors from three junior hockey leagues in Canada.