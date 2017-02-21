The Moncton Wildcats are closing in on a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League record they'd rather not hold — most consecutive losses.

The Wildcats have now lost 24 games in a row. The league record for consecutive losses is 27, set by the Shawinigan Dynamos in 1975-76.

Moncton Wildcats coach Darren Rumble gave a 'guarantee' the Wildcats will make the playoffs next season. (CBC)

Coach Darren Rumble said the team's struggles this season are the result of trading some veteran players who were were on the verge of aging out of the league.

"We felt like it was time to restock the cupboards, move those guys," said Rumble. "A little short-term pain for long-term gain here, which is what we're going through right now, big time.

Attendance falls

With a record of 13 wins, 41 losses, two overtime losses and one shootout loss, the team isn't drawing its usual crowds. Attendance has averaged 3,771 fans a game this season, down from 4,331 in 2015-16.

But Ron Leger continues to show up at the Wildcats' home games.

Fan Ron Leger still shows up for Moncton Wildcats games, despite their mounting losses. (CBC)

"It's so bad that some nights you wonder what you're doing there, but you have to stick with it because the players need the encouragement," said Leger, who has been a hockey fan for more than 70 years. "This is as low as they are going to be.

"As the game unfolds you have to joke and take it as it is, because you can't really get serious and hold your head, or cry because it's not going to get better."

Coach's guarantee

Rumble says it's going to be better next season for the Wildcats.

"I can guarantee you," he said. "I'm going to make a bold statement — we're not going to miss the playoffs two years in a row."

Moncton's next chance to break the losing streak is Thursday against the Halifax Mooseheads at the Moncton Coliseum.