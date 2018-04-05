Moncton Wildcats could face scheduling conflict on Friday the 13th

A victory for the Moncton Wildcats has caused a potential scheduling conflict at the Moncton Coliseum.

The Wildcats defeated the favoured Rimouski Oceanic in Game 7 on Tuesday night in Quebec.

The win propels the Wildcats to the second round of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada in a series that begins Friday.

If that series goes to Game 5, scheduled for Friday, April 13, the Cats will have to play at the Fredericton Aitken Centre.

That's because the Moncton Coliseum is already booked for Radical Speed Sport, an annual custom car and hot rod show.

"Unfortunately, what we were hoping to avoid is likely going to be unavoidable and it looks like Game 5, which is to be played in Moncton, will have to be moved to Fredericton," said City of Moncton spokesperson Isabelle LeBlanc.

A similar situation happened in 2015, when the Wildcats were battling the Halifax Mooseheads.

The Moncton Wildcats defeated the Rimouski Oceanic at the Moncton Coliseum earlier this month to move on to the next round of playoffs and a potential scheduling conflict. (Moncton Wildcats Facebook)

The city had to pay $125,000 to help offset the cost of moving the game to Fredericton.

And the same thing could happen again this time.

"Last year we did sign a contract extension with the Wildcats in order to take us to the end of the 2018 season, because we all know that next year they will be moving in to the new events centre," LeBlanc said. "So as part of that contract extension, the city will be offsetting the cost of moving the game."

The exact dollar figure is still being calculated.

Ryan Jenner, the director of business operations for the Wildcats, said moving a game to another city is a big undertaking.

Isabelle LeBlanc says if a fifth game is required in the series between the Moncton Wildcats and the Blainville Boisbriand Armada, it will have to be played in Fredericton. (CBC News )

"It's a big cost to try and deconstruct our video and everything you've got to take out of the building," he said. "And you've got to reinstall it in Fredericton.

"We've basically got to move our whole organization up there in a very short period of time."

Jenner said the team is going through its notes from 2015 to help plan for a Game 5.

This is the last time the team will have to worry about a scheduling conflict, he said, with a move to the downtown centre scheduled for next season.

"We obviously prefer to play in Moncton. You know the Moncton Wildcats. That's where we want to play. So we're excited to be able to do that in a beautiful new building to boot."

Jenner said it will take a couple of days to firm up plans for a fifth game.

Ryan Jenner, the director of business operations for the Wildcats, says scheduling conflicts will be a thing of the past when the team moves to its new downtown home. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

The next round of playoffs won't be easy, he said.

"The thing about being the underdog is that you've got nothing to lose," Jenner said. "There's no pressure on the team and that's part of the reason we had the success we did against Rimouski. We knew what we were capable of.

"This team has shown throughout the season what it can do. It's just been a trying season in terms of the consistency, so we knew if we could string that series together that these guys could beat anybody."

LeBlanc, the city spokesperson, said the main focus of the Moncton Coliseum is the trade show industry, and it will return to its original purpose next year.

But in the meantime, she's hoping for a Wildcats streak.

"Hopefully, we can avoid Game 5 and perhaps they can win the whole thing in four games — that would be the best possible solution for everyone," LeBlanc said.