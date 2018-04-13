Moncton Wildcats to hold playoff home game in Fredericton

A victory for the Moncton Wildcats in Game 4 of its playoff series against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada means the fifth game will have to be played at the Aitken University Centre in Fredericton.

The Armada won the first three games of the best-of-seven series, but the underdog Wildcats beat the Armada Wednesday night at the Moncton Coliseum, forcing another home game.

But the Moncton Coliseum is already booked for Friday when Radical Speed Sport, an annual custom car and hot rod show, will be held.

A similar situation happened in 2015, when the Wildcats were battling the Halifax Mooseheads.

(Kate Letterick/CBC News)

The city had to pay $125,000 to help offset the cost of moving the game to Fredericton, and it will have to pay the same amount this time around.

City of Moncton spokeswoman Isabelle LeBlanc said the $125,000 was part of the contract extension signed in January 2017 to get the city through the 2017-2018 season.

Ryan Jenner is the director of business operations for the Wildcats.

"That was part of the contract that we had built for our final extension at the Coliseum... knowing that we were going to be moving," he said. "We're a community partner here as much as everybody trying to find a way to make everything work as we transition."

Jenner said the Aitken Centre is a smaller venue and moving a game isn't easy.

"It's a significant logistical challenge because you have to do a lot in a short period of time," he said.

(Kate Letterick/CBC News)

"You know you've got the teams, you've got the whole team logistic side of it, you've got to have them all set up in Fredericton with everything that they need," Jenner said.

"Then we have the league requirements, so making sure we have our full video replay system, which we have to uninstall from the Coliseum, reinstall in Fredericton, test it and make sure everything works correctly because without that the game can't proceed."

Jenner said the fans have to be considered, too.

The Moncton Wildcats are sending buses organized by the team and the Booster Club to Fredericton for the game free of charge for playoff package holders.

Jenner said when the team played in Fredericton in 2015, the game sold out.

"You always want to play in your own rink, you know, of course, but on the flip side it's really just a product of the city growing, being very busy and a lot of things happening and so we'd much prefer to be playing in the Coliseum, but we're looking forward to the new centre where we're not going to have these challenges."

(Edwin Hunter/CBC News)

This is the last year the team has to worry about scheduling conflicts at the Coliseum as the Moncton Wildcats will move to the new downtown centre next season.

"We're very happy that this is going to be the last time we have to deal with this," he said.

Jenner said there's no pressure on the team heading in to the fifth game. He said the Armada finished first in the league, while the Wildcats finished 14th.

"If we were to win this series it would be the biggest upset in league history," said Jenner. "I mean it, you can't count the team out. This could happen and we're rooting for them."