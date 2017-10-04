Police in Moncton say they need the public's help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

Teenager Shaylynn Mason has been reported missing in Moncton. (RCMP)

Shaylynn Mason was last seen just before 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Plaza Boulevard in Moncton.

She is Caucasian and has medium-length brown hair and a slender build. Police say she was last seen wearing black leggings, a beige sweater with "L.A." on the front in white letters, and navy boat shoes.

The RCMP say they are concerned about her well-being.

Anyone with information about Mason's whereabouts is asked call Codiac RCMP.