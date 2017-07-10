Stephanie Mawson will be back in Moncton court on Aug. 8. (Ian Bonnell/CBC)

A Moncton woman is facing an additional charge in connection with a nine-hour police standoff in late June.

Stephanie Mawson, 26, made a brief appearance in a Moncton courtroom on Monday, when a charge of breach of probation was laid.

She remains free on conditions.

Mawson had already appeared in court on two charges of being an accessory after the fact following a standoff on High Street on June 25.

Police were called to the area after a report of shots being fired at an apartment building.

A witness told CBC News at the time that she heard five shots and saw a man standing with a gun and someone else driving away in a vehicle.

Mawson and 25-year-old Daniel Beaupré were arrested later that afternoon.

Accused of weapons offences

Beaupré​ was charged with using a restricted weapon in a careless manner, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

He has remained in custody since a bail hearing was adjourned until July 19.

On Monday, Mawson's case was adjourned until Aug. 8 to give her time to find a lawyer.

For this appearance, she was represented by Christian Libotte, who was retained by Beaupré.​