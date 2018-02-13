A Moncton woman has been sentenced to 18 months of supervised probation for her part in a nine-hour standoff in June 2017.

Stephanie Mawson, 27, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of being an accessory after the fact to possessing a restricted firearm.

The Crown dropped a second count of being an accessory after the fact, a charge of breach of probation and a charge of failure to attend court.

Police were called to High Street in Moncton on June 25, 2017, at about 7:20 a.m. after getting a report of shots being fired.

Crown prosecutor Sylvie Godin-Blanchard said a shirtless man was seen exchanging gunfire with people in a vehicle, which left the scene.

She said witnesses saw Mawson and Daniel Beaupré walking behind an apartment building. They were eventually arrested.

RCMP got a search warrant and found a handgun. A lab determined Mawson's DNA was on the grip of the gun.

Mawson's lawyer, Lisanne Maurice, told the court Mawson was in the wrong place at the wrong time and had only known Beaupré for three or four days before the incident.

Mawson also addressed the court.

"I met somebody that I didn't know anything about and he got me in a very serious situation that drastically changed my life, like-media wise, publicly," she said. "It was a big eye-opener for me."

She told Judge Paul Duffie she would make better choices when it comes to friends and "learn who they are before I surround myself with them."

The sentence was a joint recommendation. Along with the probation, Mawson can't possess any firearms, use illegal non-prescription drugs or have contact with Daniel Beaupré. She has to pay a $100 victim surcharge.

Beaupré was sentenced to four years in prison in November.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a restricted weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited. The Crown withdrew a charge of recklessly discharging a firearm.