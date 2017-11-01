Daniel Beaupré, 25, has been sentenced to four years in prison on charges stemming from a nine-hour standoff with police in June.

A trial for Beaupré was supposed to begin Monday, but instead he pleaded guilty to three charges: possession of a restricted weapon for a dangerous purpose, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

The Crown withdrew a charge of recklessly discharging a firearm.

On June 25, police were called to the High Street area of Moncton at about 7:20 a.m. because of a report of shots being fired.

For nine hours, police with carbine rifles stayed in the area.

Daniel Beaupré's trial was supposed to start Monday at the Moncton Law Courts, but he pleaded guilty to three charges instead. (Gabrielle Fahmy/CBC News )

At the time, a witness told CBC News she heard five shots, then saw a man standing with a gun and someone else in a vehicle driving away.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

Stephanie Mawson, 26, who was also arrested after the incident, is facing two charges of being an accessory after the fact and one charge of breach of probation.

Her case is still before the courts.