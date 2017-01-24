A man who was found stabbed behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a telephone pole in Moncton on Tuesday has died.

Sgt. Mario Fortin said the case is being handled by the major crime unit of Codiac RCMP.

Fortin said officers responded to a complaint of a fight in the parking lot of a motel on Elmwood Drive at about 2:30 p.m.

"By the time the officers arrived on scene, the fight was over," Fortin said.

"But then they noticed that the vehicle had crashed into a telephone post on Stone Avenue, which is like a stone's throw away from the initial fight.

"By the time the officers got to that vehicle, that's when they noticed that the man behind the wheel had been stabbed."

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.