A 16-year-old speed skater from Moncton is competing at the Canadian Senior Championship in short track in Montreal this weekend.

Courtney Sarault is one 32 women — including members of the national team — competing for five spots for Canada at the World Senior Championships.

She has already secured a spot at the World Junior Championship in Innsbruck, Austria, from Jan. 27-29.

Sarault is part of a national development program in Montreal and has been skating with the national team. She said her goals are to make the national team and to perform well in her first international competition in Austria.

But first, she hopes to finish in the top 15 this weekend to give her confidence heading to Austria.

'Pretty nerve-wracking'

"It's pretty nerve-wracking," she said. "If I perform good against the national team I guess it is like evaluating myself to see how good I am."

The 1500m races were held Friday. The 500m events run Saturday and the 1000m on Sunday.

After the competition in Austria, she will return home to Moncton for the second semester of the school year.