As frigid temperatures continue, the Greater Moncton SPCA is relying on heating pads to keep kittens warm because of a malfunctioning boiler system.

Those temperatures have put a strain on the SPCA's aging boilers and in the last two weeks the shelter has needed emergency repairs.

Right now, the shelter is caring for 90 cats and 10 dogs.

But on Friday, the SPCA got good news — LG Canada, through its local distributor Refac, is giving the organization two mini-split heat pumps, and they'll be installed Monday at no cost.

"Thanks to everyone for being there for us and donating to this cause," Dave Rogers, executive director of the Greater Moncton SPCA, said as he made the announcement.

The two boilers at the shelter are 35 years old.

"They're both only operating at half-capacity now," he said. "We were hoping to get them to limp along for another couple of years."

On Tuesday, the SPCA lost power on the second floor and has struggling to fix the problem, while trying to keep the animals warm and comfortable.

"Unwanted rodents getting into the building from time to time over the years had chewed through some of the wires," Rogers said.

The power has since been restored, but more animals have been moved to the interior of the building. Some of the SPCA's kennels are at the exterior walls, which aren't insolated.

"You touch it on the inside, it's just like touching it on the outside," he said.

Plans for new building

A malfunctioning boiler system means has forced the SPCA to use heating pads to keep animals warm this week. (Facebook)

Rogers said the shelter will use December donations to complete repairs to the electrical system.

"We will pull through this," he said.

The SPCA is also looking to build a new space next year.