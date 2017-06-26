A man and a woman arrested Sunday after the sound of gunshots on a Moncton street led to a nine-hour standoff have appeared in court to face charges.

Daniel Beaupré, 25, was charged Monday with using a restricted weapon in a careless manner, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Stephanie Mawson and Daniel Beaupré have been charged after a shooting incident n Moncton's High Street area on Sunday. (Daniel Beaupré/Facebook)

Stephanie Mawson, 26, was charged with two counts of being an accessory after the fact.

Police were called to the High Street area at about 7:20 a.m. Sunday after a report of shots being fired.

A witness who lives across the street told CBC News she heard five shots, then saw a man standing with a gun and someone else in a vehicle driving away.

For hours, police with carbine rifles stayed at the apartment building where the incident took place. They also restricted traffic in the area.

Beaupré and Mawson were arrested in late afternoon.

The Crown objected to Beaupré's release Monday, and a bail hearing was set for July 5.

Mawson was released on conditions, including having no contact with Beaupré, keeping the peace and staying away from weapons, drugs and alcohol.

She is scheduled to be back in court July 10.

There was no word Monday on the man seen driving away after the shots were fired, but police said no one was injured in the incident.