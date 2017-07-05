A Moncton man charged after a nine-hour standoff with police last month will return to court in two weeks after his bail hearing was adjourned Wednesday.

Daniel Beaupré, 25, is charged with using a restricted weapon in a careless manner, discharging a firearm at a vehicle, and possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Beaupré was supposed to have a bail hearing Wednesday, but his lawyer, Christian Libotte, asked for an adjournment so he could review the evidence in the case.

Judge Denise LeBlanc agreed to adjourn the hearing until July 19, at 1:30 p.m., and Beaupré was returned to custody.

Defence lawyer Christian Libotte asked for a two-week adjournment in the bail hearing for Daniel Beaupré, 25, who is charged with weapons offences. (Gilles Landry/Radio-Canada)

Beaupré has been in custody since his arrest on June 25.

Shots were reported at about 7:20 a.m. that day at a building in the High Street area of Moncton. Police armed with carbine rifles stayed at the building until late afternoon when Beaupré and Stephanie Mawson, 26, were arrested.

No one was injured in the incident.

Stephanie Mawson, 26, leaves the Moncton courthouse after the bail hearing for Daniel Beaupré was adjourned. She is charged with being an accessory after the fact. (Gilles Landry/Radio-Canada)

Mawson has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and released from custody on conditions, including having no contact with Beaupré.

She was present when Beaupré appeared in court Wednesday, and he smiled at her throughout the proceedings. Mawson declined to comment outside the courthouse.

She is scheduled to be back in court July 10.

A witness across the street from the apartment building where the incident allegedly happened told CBC News she heard five shots, then saw a man standing with a gun and someone else in a vehicle driving away.