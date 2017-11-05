New Brunswick's Liberal Minister of Finance and a newly nominated Liberal candidate woke Sunday morning to find their neighbourhoods strewn with hundreds of flyers depicting them as puppets of two of their male colleagues.

The flyers feature caricatures of Finance Minister Cathy Rogers as a marionette with fellow Liberal cabinet minister Roger Melanson controlling her. To the right, Liberal Premier Brian Gallant is operating a remote control attached to Courtney Pringle-Carver, the new Liberal nominee for Moncton North-West.

Hundreds of flyers were distributed in Moncton depicting Finance Minister Cathy Rogers and Liberal party candidate Courtney Pringle-Carver under the control of male politicians. (Submitted: Courtney Pringle-Carver)

Pringle-Carver only secured her party's nomination on Saturday, where she was joined by Rogers and Gallant. Pringle-Carver went to get her son's toy from the car Sunday morning and came across one of the flyers at the foot of her driveway.

"On closer inspection I realized was a cartoon image of myself as a robot, I suppose, indicating that I'm a robot controlled by the Premier," she said.

"When I looked down the street, I realized there wasn't only one," she said. "There was easily more than 100."

'I'm angered'

Pringle-Carver said throughout the morning she received messages from people in other neighbourhoods saying they had seen the flyers as well.

Cathy Rogers spent the morning picking up the flyers which were scattered across streets in her part of Moncton as well. "They're despicable," she said.

Finance Minister Cathy Rogers said she spent the morning cleaning up the flyers, many of which she said seemed to be tossed out a car window. (CBC)

"I'm angered, because how dare people presume," said Rogers, "that I can't think for myself and speak for myself."

Over the caricatures a banner says 'Liberal Party Feminism,' which both Rogers and Pringle-Carver say is an inaccurate way of describing how their party approaches women in politics.

"We are doing everything in our power to ensure women's voices are heard at the table," said Rogers.

Neither Rogers nor Pringle-Carver have any idea as to who would have created the flyers. But both see them as a means to discourage diverse voices from getting into politics.

'Strengthens my resolve'

"This is exactly what discourages qualified potential candidates from seeking public office," Pringle-Carver said. "And it certainly has the potential to discourage women."

Despite the nature of the flyers, Pringle-Carver said it hasn't changed her mind about seeking public office. "Seeing that poster in no way changes my commitment to running," she said. "If anything it strengthens my resolve."

CBC has sent emails requesting comments from both the Liberal Party and Brian Gallant, but has yet to receive any response.