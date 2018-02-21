Moncton is getting a new school for kindergarten to Grade 8 students in the city's west end, Premier Brian Gallant announced Wednesday.

The provincial government has set aside $1.5 million to begin planning the new "state-of-the-art" school, which will replace Hillcrest School, built in 1954, and Bessborough School, built in 1958.

There is no word yet on when the school will be built, where exactly it will be located, or what it will be named.

"Education is key to New Brunswick's economic future and social fabric," Gallant said in a statement.

"By building new schools, we are helping our students succeed, supporting the work in our 10-year education plans and stimulating the economy."

Harry Doyle, the chair of the Anglophone East School district education council, described the news as "fantastic."

The council had voted unanimously for the project, but there had been no commitment from the government.

In a statement, Doyle commended the parent support committees that "devoted the time and effort to pursuing a project that will be a great addition to their community."

"This is another example of what can be accomplished when we work together."

A study in 2016 indicated upgrading Bessborough School would cost roughly 70 per cent of what a new building would cost. (Courtesy of Bessborough School website)

Options being discussed as a possible site for the new school include the current Bessborough School property or a site near Centennial Park.

The district education council voted in November to close Hillcrest School, which has had steadily declining enrolment over the years and can't offer the same programs as bigger schools in the area.

The district education council also put in a request to replace Bessborough, after the province found renovations would have amounted to more than 70 per cent of the cost of a replacement.

Parents of Hillcrest students were polled about a possible merger with Bessborough prior to the decision to close the school.

Only about 59 per cent responded to the poll and of those, 37 per cent were in favour of joining Bessbrough and 38 per cent were not. The other 25 per cent were undecided.

Funding for the planning process for a new school was allocated in the 2018-2019 provincial budget, released last month.