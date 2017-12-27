After 35 years on the job, Moncton's deputy fire chief is about to hang up his gear.

Don McCabe is set to retire on Dec. 29 and said things have changed a lot since he first started.

"Our boots were rubber boots that went up to your hip. Our helmets were plastic no rating on them for thermal protection or anything like that," said McCabe, who remembers the jacket he wore as a new firefighter.

"Our liners of our helmets were nylon which you know what happens in a fire — they melt."

In those days, McCabe said firefighters still rode on the tailgate of a fire truck.

"We would go to fires at 28, 30 below and come back with our heads underneath the tarp 'cause there was no enclosed cabs," he said.

From the gear they wear, to the advanced communication systems they use, Don McCabe said technology has changed how firefighters do their job. (Sumbitted)

McCabe remembers some major fires in Moncton including the Orphan Annie's Nightclub, the fire at Edith Cavell School and a massive fire on Main Street in 2000.

He said there were many big fires but there were small ones that were also tragic.

Changing with the times

Over the years, the technology changed drastically, he said.

From gear to computers, to advanced radio and telecommunications systems, McCabe said modern technology has made a big difference.

He remembers when the force got its first thermal imaging camera and tested it out.

"They found a kitten in behind a gyprock wall and a gentleman called and said, 'I lost my kitten in the wall and I can't find it,'" he said.

"We just thought, I wonder if it would work and sure enough, they found a heat signature about the size of a dollar and they cut the gyprock above it and it was right there so that was pretty cool."

Don McCabe in his earlier years as a Moncton firefighter. (Submitted)

When he started out, McCabe said firefighters had no more first aid training "than a boy scout" but now they're medically trained first responders.

And while countless lives have been saved, sometimes patients surprise them.

McCabe said that happened at a fire on Purdy Avenue when two rottweilers and three cats came out of the building.

"We had two engines there, myself and rescue and we all used our oxygen kits and all these animals were put on oxygen right on their front lawn after the fire was out and they all survived," he said.

There were other serious situations, like rescuing a woman stuck in a car. While working to get her out, McCabe said firefighters were unaware she was pregnant at the time.

"It was black ice in March and she was upside down in a ditch full of water," he said.

Passing on the trade

McCabe will remember the humour and the camaraderie he shared with fellow firefighters.

And while he's leaving, a second generation McCabe remains, his son Jeremy, also a Moncton firefighter.

McCabe said he has seen major fires that have wiped out landmarks, but he's also responded to smaller fires which were very tragic. (Submitted )

McCabe said his son also saved his life when he suffered a medical emergency at home about three months ago.

"I spent half of my life teaching people to save lives and he happened to save mine," he said. "I collapsed and he did CPR and life went on."

As a qualified instructor McCabe said he might do some teaching down the road. But for the time being, he plans to enjoy his retirement.