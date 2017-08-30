With the Labour Day Rock Fest set to happen in a few days, concert promoter Emery Bourque says he encountered fewer problems getting the concert site ready than he was expecting.

The concert is being held Sept. 2 at the River Glen Amphitheatre on the Salisbury Road, a location never before used for a rock concert.

The concert lineup features Burton Cummings, Nazareth, the Stampeders, Sass Jordan and Lawrence Gowan.

"The site is pretty amazing by itself," said Bourque. "We're sitting on bleachers, there's a permanent stage, we have hydro ... we got parking over there, campground."

Bourque said there's lots of land to use for parking.

"Those are all stuff that you say 'wow, where are we going to get this?' but when you come in, you have it all."

The promoter said he is aware there are people living in the area and he has to be sensitive to their needs and concerns.

Emery Bourque is the promoter behind the Labour Day Rock Fest being held Sept. 2 at the River Glen Amphitheatre on the Salisbury Road in Moncton. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

"We have addressed those. We met with the planning commission in which they were very very helpful."

Some of the local residents raised concerns about the narrow single lane road and a blind hill leading to the site but Bourque said he will have traffic lights and people in place to help direct vehicles in and out of the site.

The promoter said there will be no traffic jams on the main road as concert goers arrive. He added the traffic will be directed into the parking area.

"The main admission will not be at the gate, it will be in the parking area here," said Bourque.

"The idea for the show is to make sure everything runs smoothly and we gain confidence from everybody so when we come back next year and say 'hey, can we do this again?' then everybody will be on board."

Safe and fun

Bourque added he was taking every precaution to make sure the event is safe and fun. That meant redoing the layout of the site so an access road could be built for emergency vehicles.

Concert promoter Emery Bourque says this letter will be given to all the neighbours near the concert site. It gives them direct access to security in case of any concerns. (Kate Letterick/CBC)

Bourque said he's hoping to sell 10,000 tickets and expects there will be a lot of last-minute ticket sales. Tickets range in price from $80 for a regular ticket to $125 for a VIP ticket.

"Will I get that? I hope I do but I don't think so. The reality is I'll probably get six, seven thousand, somewhere around there. But if we do get more, we are ready for it."

Final inspections needed

Charles LeBlanc of the Moncton Fire Department said the department will be on site conducting inspections to ensure Bourque is in compliance with his approved site plan.

"Any variation to that or any changes gives us the right to basically shut down and not allow the concert to take place," said LeBlanc.

But LeBlanc said so far, the department is satisfied with the plan.

"It's like any outdoor activity, whether they're done by the City of Moncton like a downtown concert, or on [Magnetic] Hill when we had concerts in the past, the process is always the same and that site plan has to be approved by us."

LeBlanc said he doesn't suspect with the concert being days away that any big changes would be made to the site plan.