Administrators at Moncton High and Riverview High schools have issued a statement to parents over the issue of racism and what happened at a high school football game Sept. 29.

The statement was issued Thursday evening after a CBC News story reported that some people in the stands yelled at Syrian students who attended the game and taunted them with racial slurs.

Grade 11 student Moiad Alhamoud, his brother and four of his friends are Syrian refugees who attended the game and said they heard the racial slurs and had things thrown at them.

"They was like, 'Where did you came from? You shouldn't be here. Just leave,'" said Alhamoud.

Racism not tolerated: administrators

Administrators for both schools said in the statement they want everyone to know that racism is not accepted nor tolerated in either school or at extracurricular events.

"We work proactively to promote kindness, understanding, appreciation, and inclusion of all cultures, races, and backgrounds through in-class and out of class learning opportunities such as assemblies, curricular-based learning, and extracurricular activities," the statement reads.

"When our students make mistakes and exhibit problem behaviours and misunderstandings in this regard, we work with those students to help them learn and change their way of thinking and behaving. We also apply appropriate consequences to reinforce these required changes in behavior."

Incident investigated

The statement goes on to describe what happened at the football game and how staff dealt with it.

It said students from both schools made mistakes and exhibited inappropriate behaviours.

"During the half time, staff members from both schools separated the students so they were sitting apart in the bleachers. The second half of the game carried on without incident."

Administrators said allegations of racist comments were made after the game was finished.

The allegations were investigated.

Students suspended, banned from school events

"It was determined that the comments came from youth sitting in the Riverview High School crowd. Most of these youths are not students at any school," said the statement.

The administrators said in the the statement that students who exhibited problem behaviours have been dealt with by their respective schools.

"Anyone identified acting in a racist way from Riverview High School received a suspension. Other youth that were not students that engaged in racist comments have been banned from attending future school-related events."

The administrators concluded by saying such situations create opportunities for learning for the school communities.

"As a result of this situation, staff from both schools have already and will be spending some time helping our students be kind, understanding, appreciative and inclusive no matter who you are. We encourage parents and guardians to continue this conversation with your child at home."