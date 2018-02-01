The mayors of Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe agree on many issues, but amalgamation is not one of them.

In an interview Thursday on Information Morning Moncton, Mayor Dawn Arnold of Moncton said that in many ways the three municipalities are already united and she'd like to see it go even further.

"On the expensive things, we are already amalgamated," Arnold said. "Whether it's RCMP, Codiac Transpo, Eco360, our drinking water… those are the things that really cost a lot in our community so we are already amalgamated."

"I think it's a discussion we should have as a community. I think there are ways that we could be working closer together."

Results of a poll by Corporate Research Associates last spring suggested 59 per cent of residents across Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe supported the idea of amalgamation, but Dieppe Mayor Yvon LaPierre and Riverview Mayor Ann Seamans both disagree.

Seamans said people in her community have never discussed the idea or expressed an interest in joining Moncton and Dieppe in one large municipality.

"I really believe that all three communities are unique and I don't see any advantages of this amalgamating," she said.

LaPierre agreed, saying the issue never comes up when he meets with Dieppe residents.

"I don't think that there's a lot of opportunities beyond what we're already doing," he said.

"I know the history of amalgamation in other provinces, and it has not been a pretty one and I think it's not something the people want to live through."

LaPierre said that when people move to the area, they make a "very conscious" decision about which community to live in.

"I don't mean one's bad and one's good — it's the environment that they choose," he said.

"They consciously make a decision to move to a particular area — they do it within the city, they do it within the region."

While the mayors of Dieppe and Riverview don't hear people from those communities talk about amalgamation, Arnold said she does.

"Ironically, I've had a lot of people from Dieppe and Riverview talk to me it," she said.

Arnold boasted about a new agreement among the three municipalities to work together on economic development, something Corporate Research Associates raised as an issue at the time of its poll.

"We just all three of us signed a memorandum of understanding to work together from an economic development perspective ... that has never happened before, so the level of co-operation and collaboration is fantastic.

"Can we do more? Absolutely."