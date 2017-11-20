Peter Sawyer has been volunteering with the Moncton Regional Learning Council for nearly 40 years, and in all that time, he says, he hasn't seen much improvement in literacy levels in New Brunswick.

"The need really hasn't changed," Sawyer told Information Morning Moncton. "I would suggest that nothing has changed in that time.

"Appalled," he said when asked about the low scores in the province — something he calls New Brunswick's "dirty little secret."

According to a provincial government document on literacy strategy, up to 30 per cent of young children are having difficulty with reading and writing, and 20 per cent of New Brunswickers have literacy skills that are below average.

Valerie Higgins, a tutor and president of the Moncton Regional Learning Council, said it is "shocking" the statistics haven't changed much in 40 years.

"We're such a dynamic society ... literacy is so much a part of everything that we do," she said. "I am always shocked, appalled to use Peter's word, that many people are not even aware of this."

Sawyer said a lack of funding for the non-profit group is a constant challenge.

"It's the lack of resources, and also the opportunity to do some more in-depth research, which costs money, and then there's the other aspect of the marketing."

Despite those challenges, Sawyer and Higgins are determined to continue to work together with government and the community.

Employers getting involved

Higgins said her group's focus on encouraging employers in the Moncton area to get involved and to help employees improve their literacy skills is beginning to pay off.

"When we have people with adequate skills to meet job requirements, to change as jobs change, to change as families change — it's just a win-win for everyone."

The Moncton Regional Learning Council, which provides free one-on-one adult tutoring, says not much has changed in the past 40 years when it comes to literacy. (Shutterstock)

Higgins pointed to kitchen cabinet makers Glenwood Kitchen, based in Shediac, which has partnered with the Moncton Regional Learning Council.

"It's a marvellous culture ... and we actually have two of their employees that we are working with and have been for over a year now. So that kind of support from an employer, who believes in his people and supports them in many ways ... it's incredible."

Sawyer said FundyPros, a construction company based in Dieppe, is another employer that has embraced a learning culture for its employees with a permanent classroom and literacy training available.

"It's amazing how many people have coping skills to hide the fact that, I can't read," Higgins said.

"There's such a stigma attached to that and they have become so adept at hiding that many employers don't even know that some of their employees have low skills. Who is going to tell them? Not them. And how many employers are going to take the time to find out that answer or to offer anything to them."

On Monday night, the Moncton Regional Learning Council will celebrate 40 years of free, one-on-one tutoring in the Moncton area.