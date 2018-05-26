Rush, Ramones or the Rolling Stones? Take your pick at Moncton Record Expo

No matter which obscure artists you're into, there's probably an album for you this weekend at the Moncton Record Expo.

The latest instalment of the twice-yearly record fair will feature more than 20,000 records from genres including "rock, metal, punk, some country, jazz and blues" and everything in between, said Live Wire Music Emporium owner Marty Leblanc, who organizes the expo.

"I find classic rock from the '70s and '80s is a big seller," he said.

From punk to the Beatles

Vinyl, as the event name suggests, is the biggest seller.

But "other people are bringing equipment, records, record players, stereo equipment, even stuff to clean records, like cloths and solutions," Leblanc said. "Some are bringing CDs and merchandise."

Vendors are coming as far away as Montreal.

There's usually a lineup in advance of the expo - which has grown from just 100 in 2002, to over 300 anticipated to attend this year, Leblanc said. (Submitted by Marty Leblanc)

Since Leblanc took the reins 16 years ago, the event's popularity has been bolstered by the resurgence of vinyl LP sales, which, according to Nielsen Music Canada's year-end report, in 2017 hit their highest level in 20 years.

Attendance at the expo has grown from 100 in 2002 to the more than 300 expected to attend this year, Leblanc said.

Rare finds have included "an original Dead Boys, which is a first wave punk band back in the early '80s," he said.

In 2008, the Record Expo featured a special visit by KISS drummer Eric Singer, who signed autographs and greeted fans before the band played with Alice Cooper at the Moncton Coliseum. (Submitted by Marty Leblanc)

"A lot of people are looking for obscure Beatles stuff on Vee-Jay. A lot of people bring their lists — they'll have 20-odd records they're trying to fill in."

Record-setting attendance

In response to the demand, Leblanc said, the Oct. 13 instalment of the Moncton Record Expo will be moving from the Crowne Plaze to a larger space at the Moncton Lions Club, which has seating capacity of 650.

About 20,000 records will be offered for the Saturday event, which is expected to drawn significant lineups in advance of the 10 a.m. start. Admission is $4, and children under 12 get in free.

The upcoming October instalment of the twice-yearly festival will move to the Moncton Lions Club, Leblanc said, to accommodate the growing attendance and demand for vendor spots. (Submitted by Marty Leblanc)

While the internet has made it easier than ever to track down rare, coveted LPs, Leblanc said, the expo offers a tactile experience of checking out the offerings, a chance to connect with other vinyl enthusiasts, and the thrill of the chase.

"You go online, you click one button, and it's like 'good I got it,' he said.

"It's not the same feeling to it at all."

"It's special when you're digging through records and you finally find it," Leblanc said.

"You're like a kid in a candy store."