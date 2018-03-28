2 Moncton real estate agents lose licences after 'outrageous' abuse of senior

Two Moncton real estate agents have lost their licences for at least a year after allegations they took advantage of a vulnerable senior and homeowner.

Tanya Hannah and Maurice Poirier, who own Century 21 Absolute Realty Inc. in Moncton, were found unsuitable to be licensed under the Real Estate Agents Act by the Financial and Consumer Services Commission, which called the matter a case of senior financial abuse.

He lost his home, his only asset, and was provided with nothing more than a year-and-a-half's rent. - Alaina Nicholson, regulator of real estate industry

​Alaina Nicholson, the acting director of consumer affairs, reviewed the pair's professional conduct and found they took "outrageous and egregious advantage" of the senior, the commission said in a news release Wednesday.

Hannah and Poirier entered into a listing agreement with the senior in early 2013 to sell the senior's home, according to Nicholson, the regulator of the real estate industry in New Brunswick.

The property stayed on the market for months without being sold, so Hannah entered into an agreement with the senior to purchase the home for about three-quarters of its listed price of $324,900.

The deal also required the senior to give Hannah an interest-free loan and "substantial" renovation credit in return for Hannah paying for the collateral mortgage against the property, as well as a monthly stipend to partially cover his rent.

Nicholson found the senior received less that $17,000 in rent payments for the sale of his property.

"It is clear that they gained substantially from the transaction, to (the senior's) detriment," Nicholson said.

"He lost his home, his only asset, and was provided with nothing more than a year-and-a-half's rent."

No licence for a year

The regulator's decision means Hannah and Poirier will not be able to apply to be re-licensed for a year, at which time their suitability will be reassessed," the release said.

The numbers listed online for Poirier and Hannah's business were no longer in service Wednesday, and their names were no longer in Century 21's database of real estate agents.

One of Maurice Paurier's listing signs. (CBC )

A spokesperson for Century 21 said the company only recently learned of the "disturbing" allegations and disciplinary action against Hannah and Poirier, and the two have not been affiliated with Century 21 since August 2017.

The Financial and Consumer Services Commission said Poirier has filed a motion to appeal the regulator's decision.

The commission said it first caught wind of the allegations from the province's public trustee office, which deals with vulnerable persons who are unable to make decisions about their own personal care, finances or health care.

The public trustee's office is also pursuing a civil action against Hannah to recoup money owing to the senior.