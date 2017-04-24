The RCMP's trial on charges the force violated the Canada Labour Code during the handling of the Moncton, N.B., shootings that left three officers dead and two others wounded in 2014 gets underway today in provincial court.

On June 4, 2014, five officers were gunned down within 20 minutes as they responded to reports of a heavily armed man walking around the north end of Moncton.

Justin Bourque was captured and convicted of the killings — he's serving the longest sentence in the country's history— after a 28-hour manhunt that put the north end under lockdown.

The trial was initially set to get underway last week, but was postponed because of a scheduling conflict.

Almost immediately after the fatal shootings, questions arose around whether the officers were prepared to deal with what awaited them.

The Mounties only had pistols to defend themselves against Bourque, with no one in the local RCMP detachment yet trained to use high-powered carbine weapons.

The officers who responded to the initial calls were also not wearing bulletproof vests.

An RCMP officer rests his head at a roadblock in Moncton during the 28-hour lockdown and manhunt for killer Justin Bourque. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

Employment and Social Development Canada investigated, which happens any time a federal government employee dies on the job.

The investigation concluded in May 2015 with charges against the national police force, which was accused of four health and safety violations under the Canada Labour Code.

No individual RCMP manager or supervisor is named in the charges, which are:

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate use of force equipment and related user training when responding to an active threat or active shooter event.

Failing to provide RCMP members with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure their health and safety when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to provide RCMP supervisory personnel with appropriate information, instruction and/or training to ensure the health and safety of RCMP members when responding to an active threat or active shooter event in an open environment.

Failing to ensure the health and safety at work of every person employed by it, namely: RCMP members, was protected.

Each charge carries a maximum fine of $1 million.

After the shootings, Moncton's north end was under lockdown for 28 hours while police searched for Bourque. (CBC)

Just over two months have been set aside for the trial.

The RCMP pleaded not guilty to all charges and elected to be tried by judge only.

There have been a series of closed-door discussions between the national police force and the Crown since the charges were laid, but a resolution has not been reached.

Not the first time

An internal review of the shooting by retired assistant commissioner Alphonse MacNeil found the officers were outgunned by Bourque.

MacNeil's 64 recommendations included expediting the deployment of patrol carbines and training, which has since been undertaken across the force.

But the internal probe failed to satisfy some critics, who repeatedly called for a public inquiry into the shootings.

A similar review of the shooting of four Mounties who were ambushed and killed by a farm owner in Mayerthorpe, Alta., in 2005, had already concluded frontline officers needed high-powered rifles and training immediately.