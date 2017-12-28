The Moncton punk scene is gathering to help one of its own.

Several local punk bands are hosting a benefit concert Friday night for drummer Marc Doucet, who was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle in September.

Since the accident he has been in recovery and unable to work.

Greg Landry, who played with Doucet in the band Idée du Nord, said it didn't take long for the benefit to come together after he approached the drummer's friends.

"They had said, 'Well, we've already thought about the lineup,'" Landry said.

"He'd do it for us, so we're going to do it for him."

The benefit for Moncton drummer Marc Doucet will take place Friday night at the Caveau. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Mainstay of scene

Doucet has played in several punk bands in the Moncton area since the late 1970s.

Marc Gaudet, who played in two bands with Doucet, said his skills on drums are top-notch.

"He's considered as one of the best … punk drummers in Moncton," Gaudet said.

"He's speedy and he's wild and he's rigid."

Gaudet said Doucet's influence on the local music scene is vast.

"He's influenced a lot of the drummers around here and probably beyond drummers too," Gaudet said.

Marc Gaudet, who played in two bands with Doucet, said the drummer influenced a lot of musicians in Moncton. (CBC)

Landry counts himself among the many musicians that Doucet has influenced.

"I'm a drummer because I saw him play," Landry said.

"I decided I want to play the drums when I saw him play, even though he's only a couple of years older than I am."

Massive outpouring

According to Landry, there has been one minor problem with the benefit, but it's a good one: the organizers have had to turn away bands who wanted to play.

"We could've had a three-day festival with the people that wanted to play," Landry said.

"It was not difficult to fill the bill."

Landry said while the accident was serious, and he doesn't know what Doucet's expenses will add up to.

'He’d do it for us, so we’re going to do it for him,' said Landry of the benefit for Doucet. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Regardless, the money the benefit raises will be given to Doucet to do with as he pleases.

"It's all about raising money just to help him out," Landry said. "We'll give him the cash and he can do what he wants with it.

"The best outcome would be that he absolutely doesn't need any of our money, in which case he can still have it and he can buy himself a new drum set."

The benefit for Doucet will take place Friday night at the Caveau in Moncton.