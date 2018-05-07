City of Moncton sets rules and regulations for booting

The city of Moncton N.B. is taking steps to clamp down on booting of vehicles.

The Vehicle Immobilization By-Law was unveiled at city council Monday night to regulate the wheel-clamping practice. The proposed legislation has cleared first reading at council.

Nick Robichaud, General Manager of Legal and Legislative Services, said the city has wanted to deal with wheel-clamping for awhile but that its hands were tied under the old provincial Municipalities Act.

Robichaud said a new local governance act that came into effect on January 1 allows the city to regulate the booting industry. Moncton had to balance the rights of parking lot owners with those of the public, he added.

Booting fees run as high as $180 in Moncton but if the proposed bylaw passes, Robichaud said maximum booting fees would be capped at $45.

The official said some clients have been forced to pay cash to free their vehicles or wait an hour for the device to be removed. Operators would be subject to time limits if council approves the bylaw, said Robichaud.

"The employee who has been designated to remove the device needs to be at that parking lot either on site or available within 30 minutes of receiving a phone call to come and remove the device."

Companies would also have to permit people to pay with cash, debit or credit, said the official. Firms that apply the boot would have additional rules to follow including a $100 annual licensing fee, record-keeping for all immobilized vehicles and mandatory criminal background checks for employees.

Robichaud said the city would have the right to cancel or revoke company licenses if the rules are not followed.

Moncton is also looking at improving signage in parking lots.

A blight on the city

Mayor Dawn Arnold said the changes are long overdue.

"I've been quoted as calling it a blight on our city," said the mayor. "So I'm very pleased that we've been able to pass ... the first reading of the by-law."

Arnold said the booting scene was previously "a bit of the wild west" but that the city couldn't do much prior to the provincial changes.

"We have tourists that come in from all over the place and it really leaves a bad taste in people's mouths." she said.

Moncton mayor Dawn Arnold said the city has wanted to deal with the booting issue for a long time but was unable to do so because of provincial laws. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

The bylaw is scheduled for second and third reading at the May 22 city council meeting.

The city said there would be a grace period to allow companies to get licensed and improve signage in parking lots.