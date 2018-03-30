RCMP in Moncton seeking suspect with firearm

RCMP in Moncton, N.B., say they are still looking for a suspect after receiving a complaint about a man with a firearm on Mountain Road around 12:37 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Jullie Rogers-Marsh with New Brunswick RCMP said Codiac Regional RCMP officers as well as police dog services were dispatched to the area.

Police dog services were also dispatched. (Submitted)

"The suspect was not located and we cleared that area shortly after 3 p.m. and we are still looking for the suspect and the investigation is continuing," she said.

She said RCMP don't currently believe there is a risk to the public.

Police aren't releasing a description of the suspect, although "police may have an idea of who the suspect is based on some information provided by some witnesses," she said.