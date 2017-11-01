The judicial district of Moncton has launched a pilot project designed to get child protection cases settled in a more timely and less adversarial manner than a full trial process.

As of Sept. 1, one courtroom has been dedicated to these files, including the most serious incidents where children have been taken from their parents by the Department of Social Development.

Each of Moncton's three full-time family court judges will spend a one-month rotation in the court, trying to resolve issues through proactive mediation.

If successful, the pilot project should make more court time available for everyone else who needs a regular hearing on issues around divorce and separation.

Relief from bumping

Moncton Lawyer Sheila Cameron says the urgency around child protection cases gives them priority over other family matters.

"I could be three to four weeks away from a trial and be called and told your case is going to be bumped for a child protection matter," she says.

"And when that happens, we go to the back of the line and get rescheduled for another year down the road.

"Those are some of the worst phone calls I have to make ... to call the client and say 'I know you thought your trial was going to be next month, but now it's going to be next year."

Cameron says she's thankful to see the judiciary initiate the change.

Pilot based on St. John's model

New Brunswick's Chief Justice David Smith says the Moncton pilot is based on a successful model developed in Newfoundland and Labrador, where he recently travelled to see it in action.

About a decade ago, the family trial division in St. John's was struggling to hear child protection cases within the strict time limits demanded by legislation.

In that province, when a child is removed from a parent, a full hearing must take place within 30 days.

According to Justice Richard Leblanc of the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador, those deadlines were being missed for multiple reasons.

He says many parents could not arrange to get lawyers that quickly, legal aid was under-resourced, and child protection services could not provide disclosure in time.

Leblanc says child protection cases were also clogging up the system and taking up 60 percent of the available trial time.

Judicial case conferencing

In 2007, St. John's moved to judicial case conferencing.

Leblanc describes it as an opportunity for parents and their lawyers, as well as social workers and other parties, to say their piece in a less formal setting — although everything goes on the record.

After hearing from all sides, the judge explains what he or she would expect as an outcome at trial.

Then discussion ensues about how to avoid a full-blown trial.

If the parents are almost ready to get their children back, the parties discuss what needs to happen to make that possible.

Leblanc says returning parents to their families is considered top priority.

If it's deemed impossible to return the children full-time to their home, the parents are encouraged to present an alternate care plan.

That plan may involve relatives. It should also address any apparent risks to the child and how to mitigate those risks.

A day instead of a week

Leblanc says the conferences often succeed in settling matters within a day when they would normally take a week or more.

"We have had great success in being able to reduce the number of full hearings that we have and actually create more of a co-operative approach to child protection cases," he said.

In St. John's, the wait time for a full week's trial on a regular divorce or family matter, is now about four to five months, he said.

In Moncton, it's about a year.

In Saint John, the wait time for a single-day hearing in family court could be as long as 18 months.

Chief Justice Smith says he hopes the pilot in Moncton does improve the handling of child protection matters and greatly improves timely access to justice for all.