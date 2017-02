It's official: the population of Moncton has finally surpassed Saint John, according to the 2016 census data released on Wednesday by Statistics Canada.

The census revealed that Moncton grew 4.1 per cent between 2011 and 2016 and now, the city boasts a population of 71,889.

Meanwhile, Saint John's population actually fell. As of 2016, the city's population was 67,575.

More to come