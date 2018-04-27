Moncton group's fruitful way to cut down on food waste

What do you do with 480 cases of oranges?

If you're with the Food Depot Alimentaire/Peter McKee Community Food Centre, you make marmalade.

The Moncton-based organization is trying to stem food waste by freezing some items, or in this case, making something different.

"We got donated 10 pallets of oranges and that's … 48 cases times each pallet," said Adam O'Brien, the kitchen facilitator at the community kitchen.

"So that's 480 cases. And just for a relative term, one case is about enough oranges for a family for a year."

O'Brien is adding sugar and turning all those oranges into marmalade. The pot of marmalade he's cooking will make 48 jars.

"It gives them another product. It gives them a nice jam or jelly...and if it turns out well I might even — we might even sell it and put it toward the cause of the food bank." he said.

This is part of the 480 cases of oranges donated to the Food Depot Alimentaire/Peter McKee Community Food Center. The organization sorts through every box to get rid of fruit that's going bad. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

The Food Depot has been working on a food recovery program for more than a year.

It collects donations from grocery stores that is at or near its best before date.

Too much waste

But a lot of that food is ending up as waste, because it can't be given out fast enough.

"We throw away more than a third of our food here in Canada. It's an environmental issue, it's a food sustainable issue, it's a logistics issue. Like we have people who are starving and we don't have food for them but we're throwing it out. It's just a crazy system that we have to tighten up a little bit." O'Brien said.

Right now, just a few volunteers are working on this project.

"We've started just a small group on Wednesday evenings there's been about six to eight of us and it's only been a couple of weeks and we do food recovery there but that's six of us tackling an issue that hundreds need to be involved in," he said.

Felice Maillet has been volunteering at the food depot for two years. She's helping to sort the shipment of oranges. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News )

Volunteers, like Felice Maillet, are needed.

She has been volunteering at the Food Depot for the last two years.

Maillet is going through the painstaking process of sorting the oranges.

"When we get fresh produce and fruit that's what you want to give out, but you don't always have that so it's a lot of work when we get them but it's fun for the clients and they really appreciate that."

Maillet likes the idea of preventing food waste.

"I was thinking about that. You know lots of the things that sometimes we'd have to throw out and I think maybe we could do this and that and that's what they're doing now. They're working on that canning and stuff like that."

O'Brien would like to see more people get involved. He said an hour or two of volunteering can make sure food gets to the people who need it, instead of ending up in the garbage.