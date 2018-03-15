Sister Lorraine Doiron has the kind of infectious laugh that draws others in, so much so that she managed to persuade seven university students to spend their spring break driving from New Brunswick, New Jersey, to Moncton, New Brunswick, to help the less fortunate.

A native of Cap-Pelé, Doiron has lived in New Jersey with the Sisters of Jesus Our Hope for 28 years. She is the chaplain at Rutgers University's Catholic Centre.

She's taken groups of students on service missions before. For example, a group went to Tampa, Fla., last year to repair a church and help feed homeless people.

Bu this year was different. There was less money, Doiron said with a laugh.

"I needed a place I could bring eight women to stay that wouldn't cost anything," she said Wednesday. "We don't have the money to pay hotels or anything like."

Carol Boudreau, executive director of Vestiare Saint-Joseph, says she's thrilled with the help from Doiron and the seven U.S. students, who chose to forgo a sunny spring break for a week in Moncton. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

So Doiron's younger sister and her husband in New Brunswick left for a friend's cottage, and opened up their home to the group.

The young students who came to work, and pray, were happy to head north, Doiron said.

"They wanted to come. I said, 'To Canada in March?' and they said, 'Yeah we want to go.' So we drove up."

Halfway through the week-long stay, 21-year-old Bridget Knodel agreed. Coming to Moncton sounded like a good idea, she said.

"I was like, I don't have any plans yet. That sounds fun. This is a good opportunity for me to get back into serving others."

Micaela Lang, 20, says she's enjoyed seeing Moncton. 'It’s so similar in some ways to New Jersey ... but at the same time it’s a bit of an alternate universe.' (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Knodel said she isn't one to sit back and relax, so seeing a new part of the world while preparing and serving meals to homeless people is a good way to spend spring break. If she hadn't come to Canada, she'd probably be spending the week as a lifeguard at her local YMCA.

The group has volunteered at the Karing Kitchen, House of Nazareth and Harvest House in Moncton. Wednesday was spent sorting clothes and preparing food for the freezer at Vestiaire Saint-Joseph, a food bank and used clothing store in Shediac.

Knodel said her takeaway from the trip is, "Be more open-minded and have a greater tolerance for people different than you, which is a good thing to bring into the world."

Fellow student Micaela Lang said she's been inspired by the people she's met. She's also learned "to realize where I do have advantages and privileges that other people don't."

Carol Boudreau, executive director of Vestiaire Saint-Joseph, said it's been a pleasure to have the young women as volunteers.

Bridget Knodel, a 21-year-old student at Rutgers University, says she wanted to join the week of volunteering because she thought it sounded fun. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

"To have these students here was an absolute blast."

That kind of enthusiasm helped Doiron know this was the right place to bring her students, even in the middle of a snowstorm.

"Every time I called, it was so upbeat and so encouraging and they were excited that we would want to serve and help them," she said.

The group will cook a roast beef diner for residents at House of Nazareth on Thursday. They plan to be back on the road Saturday, finishing up their spring break with a 14-hour drive home.