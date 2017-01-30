One of two people charged with second-degree murder in the death of a man found stabbed in a crashed car in Moncton last week is scheduled to appear in provincial court this afternoon.

Jesse James Perry-Belliveau, 25, of Moncton has been in custody since Jan. 27, when he was arrested without incident on a Canada-wide warrant in Memramcook.

He is accused in the stabbing death of Rodney Perry, 47, on Jan. 24.

Perry was discovered stabbed behind the wheel of a car that had crashed into a utility pole on Stone Avenue shortly after RCMP responded to a complaint of a fight on nearby Elmwood Drive around 2:30 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Kimberly Cormier, 45, of Moncton is also charged with second-degree murder in Perry's death.

She was arrested on Jan. 24 and remains in custody until her court appearance on March 16.