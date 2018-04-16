Identity of Moncton homicide victim released

The victim of a homicide in Moncton earlier this month has been identified as Naomi (Bartlette) Godin, 33.

A funeral service for 33-year-old Naomi (Bartlette) Godin was held in Dieppe on Sunday. (Chartersville Funeral Home)

The mother of two was killed at a home on Fleet Street on April 6. Her name was under a court-ordered publication ban that police said was necessary to give them time to notify her family.

Rejean Gautreau, 38, of Moncton has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death.

Godin and Gautreau were a a couple, according to court documents, and the case has been labelled one of alleged domestic violence.

The publication ban on Godin's name was lifted in Moncton court on Monday — the day after family and friends gathered in Dieppe for her funeral.

Gautreau was arrested last Sunday, the day Godin's body was discovered, and he remains in custody. He is scheduled to return to court April 23.

Members of the RCMP major crime unit continue to investigate after Naomi (Bartlette) Godin's body was discovered at a residence on Fleet Street on April 8. (Submitted/Wade Perry) No details about how Godin died have been released.

The investigation by the RCMP major crime unit is continuing.

Godin is survived by her sons, William and Seth, her father Gordon Godin and her stepbrother Michael Godin.